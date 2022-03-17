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Interlude for Poetry - 1 | Ramola D | from Invisible Season
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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Two poems from Invisible Season, published in 1998 by Washington Writers' Publishing House. Poems by Ramola D.

For a copy of the book, please send a donation of $20 to Ramola D via Patreon or Paypal (links below), and I will ship you a copy. Please EMAIL ME as well at [email protected] with your shipping/lettermail address so I can send it to you.

The book is also available at WWPH and Amazon but they may be out of copies.

I hope to set up a Poetry channel for subscribers only--please send me your email if you'd like to subscribe, so I can keep you posted as I set up and launch. Thanks so much!

Please share this video widely.

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To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--

PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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