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Interlude for Poetry - 1 | Ramola D | from Invisible Season
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31 views • March 17, 2022
Two poems from Invisible Season, published in 1998 by Washington Writers' Publishing House. Poems by Ramola D.
For a copy of the book, please send a donation of $20 to Ramola D via Patreon or Paypal (links below), and I will ship you a copy. Please EMAIL ME as well at [email protected] with your shipping/lettermail address so I can send it to you.
The book is also available at WWPH and Amazon but they may be out of copies.
I hope to set up a Poetry channel for subscribers only--please send me your email if you'd like to subscribe, so I can keep you posted as I set up and launch. Thanks so much!
Please share this video widely.
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
For a copy of the book, please send a donation of $20 to Ramola D via Patreon or Paypal (links below), and I will ship you a copy. Please EMAIL ME as well at [email protected] with your shipping/lettermail address so I can send it to you.
The book is also available at WWPH and Amazon but they may be out of copies.
I hope to set up a Poetry channel for subscribers only--please send me your email if you'd like to subscribe, so I can keep you posted as I set up and launch. Thanks so much!
Please share this video widely.
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ramolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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