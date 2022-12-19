Shan Weijian and His Daughter Sent People To Disrupt the Protest but Failed To Achieve Any Purpose

https://gnews.org/articles/600613
摘要：12/09/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 20: Shan Weijian and his daughter sent people to make trouble at the protest site, while the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China kept calm and did not conflict with them. Those who came to make trouble left in a hurry without achieving their goals.
