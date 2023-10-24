Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warped Ideology
channel image
Son of the Republic
579 Subscribers
27 views
Published Tuesday

Our ‘leaders’ are trying to tamp down an ideological chaos that they have been stirring up for years.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (23 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/2mWaxalMDck

Keywords
barack obamairanterrorismcorruptionanarchypropagandaisraelpalestinejoe bidenliberalismchaosthreatmarxisminfiltrationhamasleftismideologyhezbollahsubversiongaslightingradicalismextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terror

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket