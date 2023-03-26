[May 20, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 1 (14.2K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba kick off their new show Quest 4 Truth! Their goal is to explore various topics in the Bible and discuss them. Sometimes they will agree. Sometimes they will not. In the latter case, the hope is that open and honest dialogue will lead to "iron sharpening iron" and greater revelation from Scripture will be the result.
In this first episode, they discuss a subject they are both passionate about: the Nephilim and the truth concerning giants in both the Scriptures as well as in history.
