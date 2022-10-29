OB/Gyn Practice Sees 50% Increase In Miscarriages And Infertility Since Covid Shot Roll Out

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Kimberly Biss, MD an OB/Gyn explains in her large practice in St. Petersburg, Florida, that she can definitely say they are seeing about a 50% rise in infertility and miscarriages as well as about a 25% increase in abnormal Pap smears and irregular cervical malignancies since Covid “vaccine” rollout.
Kimberly Biss, MD (https://www.womenscareobgyn.com/providers/kimberly-biss-md)🔗