Pop star's baby destroyed by MODERNA VAXX poison injections

It's not her fault. She's just a singer and doesn't have time to be a singer and a medical expert, too. No time to figure out how to navigate around the censorship. They have no idea what is going on. It's the corrupt medical establishment. They're to blame. The MSM, NIH, CDC, WHO, GOVs, etc.

###

Meghan Trainor opens up for the first time about her son's scary birth

The "All About That Bass" singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first child in February.

June 2, 2021, 11:52 AM PDT / Source: TODAY

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Meghan Trainor, who welcomed her son, Riley, in February, with husband Daryl Sabara, is opening up for the first time about her little boy's scary birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

https://www.todayDOTcom/parents/meghan-trainor-opens-about-son-riley-s-scary-birth-today-t220609

###

Meghan Trainor Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Experience When Newborn Son Didn't 'Wake Up for a Week'

Meghan Trainor — who recently partnered with Candy Crush Saga — shares 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is recounting a "traumatic" experience she dealt with after the birth of her first baby.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Candy Crush Saga tied to the release of the music video for her new song, "Made You Look," the singer-songwriter, 28, also opens up about the week after her son Riley was born, and the obstacles they both faced during that time.

Trainor welcomed her first child with husband Daryl Sabara on Feb. 8, 2021. Detailing that Riley, now 20 months, was constantly sleeping after his birth, Trainor tells PEOPLE that she was met with comments from select medical staff, who placed the blame on her.

https://peopleDOTcom/parents/meghan-trainor-traumatic-experience-newborn-son-didnt-wake-up-one-week/

###

April 19, 2021

"We had a rocky start...but thanks to the amazing nurses, doctors, and pediatricians, Riley is a perfect, healthy and happy baby💙"

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@meghantrainor/video/6953014477205900550?lang=en

###

Jan 26, 2022

20. Workin' On Meghan's Omicron

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=bSjo4yD1PRk

00:00:09:28 - 00:00:10:09

V5, 1

Yeah.

00:00:10:09 - 00:00:12:20

V5, 1

I mean, at the end of the day,

00:00:12:20 - 00:00:15:20

V5, 1

I feel like the trainer family recommends

00:00:15:25 - 00:00:18:18

V5, 1

vaccines. Boost.

00:00:18:18 - 00:00:19:19

V5, 1

Vaccine boost.

00:00:19:19 - 00:00:21:13

V5, 1

Staying away from people.

00:00:21:13 - 00:00:22:28

V5, 1

Some people are scared of them

00:00:22:28 - 00:00:23:21

V5, 1

getting the vaccine

00:00:23:21 - 00:00:25:12

V5, 1

because they don't want to feel sick.

00:00:25:12 - 00:00:26:21

V5, 1

I didn't feel shit.

00:00:26:21 - 00:00:29:06

V5, 1

I didn’t feel shit. I felt great.

00:00:29:06 - 00:00:30:19

V5, 1

I've already talked to my team

00:00:30:19 - 00:00:31:03

V5, 1

about like,

00:00:31:03 - 00:00:32:06

V5, 1

hey, what kind of boosters

00:00:32:06 - 00:00:35:01

V5, 1

can I get immediately after this is done?

###

Walk On By - Isaac Hayes

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=5loAY27W5IY

Mirrored - bootcamp







###