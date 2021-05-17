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Forced Financial Reset and Shortages
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213 views • May 17, 2021
Forced Financial Reset and Shortages
w/ Special Guest Dan Bidondi
Cutting Edge w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Sponsors:
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
w/ Special Guest Dan Bidondi
Cutting Edge w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Sponsors:
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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