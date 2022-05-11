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CERN – a cloning center... deep down - from the beginning
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2496 views • May 11, 2022
The rest of a prophecy given originally on January 31st at 9:11pm
Keep in mind this is very mystical and bizarre.
Except if the Lord expose things we may never have a chance to approve if this is true – as with many other things.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-11-cern-the-cloning-center/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keep in mind this is very mystical and bizarre.
Except if the Lord expose things we may never have a chance to approve if this is true – as with many other things.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-11-cern-the-cloning-center/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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