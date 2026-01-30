Kiev is a great place to be

Ukrainian TCC picking up new cannon fodder for the front line.

Zelensky acknowledged the problem of forced mobilization in Ukraine.

"Three tasks for Defense Minister Fedorov - closing the airspace, addressing the issue of forced mobilization, and putting an end to unresolved issues regarding the contract army," he stated

🐻 But, but - your officials and you yourself have been saying it's Russian propaganda and AI

We will not give Donbass and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to the Russians without a fight - Zelensky.

Peskov on the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure:

I can say that indeed, President Trump made a personal request to President Putin to refrain from striking Kiev for a week, until February 1, in order to create favorable conditions for negotiations. That's what I can say on this topic.

In response to the proposal to go to Kiev, Peskov reminded that it was Zelensky who requested a meeting with Putin, not the other way around.

"We have also seen and heard these statements. Here, I would probably remind you that Putin did not invite Zelensky anywhere or propose any meetings on his own initiative. It was Zelensky who requested the meeting, he himself initiated the meeting. And in response to this, Putin told him that yes, we are ready, but only in Moscow"