Platypus (2006, PSP)

Platypus is horizontally scrolling shoot'em up originally developed by Squashy Software for the PC. It was ported to the PSP by MumboJumbo and published by British company Funsta (in Europe) and MumboJumbo (in North America). The game was also released for macOS, mobile devices, iOS and Xbox 360.