Guess Who's Coming to Dinner: Rockefeller Foundation's Plan to Restructure the US Food System

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Entitled, "Reset the Table," the project intends to shift distribution of taken-for-granted fresh foods to a medical-pharmaceutical model and to locales such as public schools, already enforcers of mental health, vaccination, and ideological protocols.
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/reset-the-table-meeting-the-moment-to-transform-the-u-s-food-system/
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/reset-the-table-meeting-the-moment-to-transform-the-u-s-food-system/
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GszCLb_rljw
Memory Hole Blog