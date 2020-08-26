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Italian Doctor Reads IMPORTANT Covid 19 Document (English subtitles)
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146 views • August 26, 2020
Things are not as they seem to be folks! This good man shares very important and timely information here about our enemy's intentions for us, unless we wake up!
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