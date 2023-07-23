Prophetic revelation: Barack Obama = Baraq = lightning

DECEMBER 30, 2012 MORE PROPHETIC REVELATIONS ABOUT BARACK OBAMA. THE ANGEL OF THE LORD PASSES ON THIS MESSAGE, IN THE NAME OF THE LORD JESUS CHRIST. KNOW YOUR ENEMY AND COME TO CHRIST, YOUR ONLY SAVIOR!

www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Published on March 12, 2015 by Jeddy Piloton