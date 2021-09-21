Flu Shot Replaced with COVID JAB! Woman Loses BOTH LEGS After Jab, WHISTLEBLOWERS!



Stacey Lee is a hospital security guard. She’s scheduled to be terminated in November, but she’s coming forward now. She says she’s seen patients being refused treatment at her hospital, and she’s also seen those who do get admitted be mistreated once they’re there.



Jummai Nache is a healthcare worker in Minnesota. Like millions of other health care professionals, she was ordered to get a Covid-19 vaccination or lose her job, so she got the shot last February. But days after getting the vaccine, Jummai felt severe chest pains. Her husband Philip raced her to the hospital, where despite the vaccine she tested positive for Covid-19. Almost immediately her body was riddled with blood clots, organ inflammation, ischemia, and other medical problems. In the end, doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs.



Sandy is a nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Cemter.



Sandy says she has questioned at least three doctors about the huge amount of anomalies they’ve encountered treating Covid patients. She says she’s seen a minimum of five patients who, in her view, are 100% cases of illness linked with the Covid vaccine.



There’s a young woman, a diabetic, who was suddenly hospitalized with her first case of hyperglycemia in a decade. A man in his early thirties with cardiac issues out of nowhere. And then much weirder things: a twenty-something with a head-to-toe rash like she’s never seen before. A woman with circular rashes and bloated purple genitalia, not terribly unlikely a female version of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. In Sandy’s words, this isn’t simply bad medicine, this is criminal.



Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal a horrific story about a young woman that went to the pharmacy to get her seasonal influenza shot, but ended up getting the MRNA injection being called a "COVID Vaccine".



DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the newest sneaky way the globalists are trying to kill you, in case you won't give in to the pressure or fall victim to an unconstitutional mandate!



source:

StewPeters.tv