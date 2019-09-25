FAILED ATTEMPT TO MAKE ENTIRE CA CITY A GUN FREE ZONE - SH007ER

In today's video, Ed discusses the latest attempt by a local CA city to suppress the 2nd Amendment. The city of Carson, in LA County, attempted to pass a resolution making the entire city a "gun free" zone by trying to create new zoning laws limiting the ability of gun shops to operate within 1 mile of schools, residential areas, and other limitations. The resolution ultimately failed, but its a sobering reminder that not only states, but cities and counties are trying to suppress the general public's right to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights!Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)Help support us on Patreon:Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)For SH007ER merch:Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%For information on firearms training, visit:City of Carson Council Meeting results for Resolution 19-163:Teixeira vs Alameda County, CA:District of Columbia vs Heller:CA Penal Code 25400:CA Penal Code 25850:Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.