The Dumb Cool Weird Podcast by Wes Walker and Nick Zervas. Entertainment and Costa Rica - Richard Blank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is a podcast that covers old movies from the 20th century that are funny and ridiculous. We cover what is dumb, cool, and weird about each movie. We are raw and don't show mercy!! A podcast that covers everything and anything Dumb, Cool, and Weird. A little something for everybody!
DCW Podcast Episode 39
Nick Zervas
Nick is a guy who loves sidewalk slammers and talking serious smack
Wes Walker
Wes is a filmmaker from Atlanta and a guy who loves to do some ill-ass stuff.
W.L. Walker
Learn more about local Atlanta Filmmaker W.L. Walker and his unique style of film-making. Retro-inspired and creatively made.