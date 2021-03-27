The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 15: "Socialism in The Bible at The Time of The End"

Is it time to surrender to the vaccine Globalist blue pill establishment? "This foe is beyond any of you." Biden promises Putin something bad... Zidkenu monologue starts about 12:50... Style Scott reggae music background to "the time of the end" Bible timeline while the crumbling of the system is happening, because a hundred years ago they knew exactly what would happen...Mankind has reached their extremity and now require rescue."Dr. John Edgar socialism in the Bible Kings aristocracy churchPolitics and religion Jesus Christ Jesuits Johnny Ciurucci Pope Rome Jerusalem freedom anarchy Ben Franklin mind your own business Chris Skye Rebel News French Revolution Book of Revelation Covid "vaccine on file if you only" knew Robert F Kennedy Jr dr. Tenpenny..., Lou Piniella Willie Mays Lou Brock Hank Aaron Marvin Hagler Sugar Ray Leonard Rand Paul Anthony Fauci demonology #plandemic"by the way the information tonight coming from Mary Holland of Children's Health defense is not coming from an alarmist someone with an axe to grind it really is real science based on the data which we are not getting from the mainstream media or sadly from our government which is supposedly has as its mission to protect your health."Israel Netanyahu Holocaust Nuremberg Laws Hitler's Henchmen Frankenshot Rush Limbaugh and Zidkenu compared similarities..."the only true narrative.""Be aware this IS what you're Bible teaches."Help Zidkenu save all mankind, please like share and subscribe, thanks for HEARING!