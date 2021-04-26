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INDIA’S PUBLIC HEALTH AMBASSADOR DIES DAY AFTER PROMOTING & TAKING COVID VACCINE FULL SHOW 4-25-21
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110 views • April 26, 2021
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down how India’s Public Health Ambassador, who widely promoted the COVID-19 vaccine, died just 24 hours after taking it himself.
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