Faith guides action; righteousness shapes society. Song “My Deliverer”

CharLee Simons and Laurie Marks Vincent engage in a deep and wide-ranging discussion. Vincent shares her experiences as a recording artist, her journey of faith, and the emotional impact of abortion, especially on men, highlighting the significance of fathers in the family unit. The discussion then delves into broader social and political issues, focusing on the Christian responsibility to stand for righteousness and engage in societal matters. Vincent also talks about her personal health struggles and the inspiration behind her music, particularly her new song "When I Call Your Name." The conversation touches upon topics like the prosperity gospel, the state of the Christian church, and the importance of political activism among believers. Throughout the interview, Vincent emphasizes the power of personal testimony and the need for Christians to be a light in the world, sharing stories of her ministry and encounters that have shaped her faith and work.

Laurie is an inspirational keynote speaker, recording artist, songwriter & award-winning vocalist, and author. She is dynamic on the stage with a real & personal approach. She has been sharing ministry in music since 1981 and, as a speaker, sharing her testimony since 2002. She speaks from her personal journey and testimony of emotional and physical healing to share powerful life-giving messages that have become powerful tools to stir hearts in faith. Her book "Wings To Victory highlights the 13 years that Laurie suffered from Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia, & Depression until a divine appointment and a prayer of faith resulted in her miraculous supernatural healing in 2001. No doubt this journey has truly set her message & music apart today.

