Dr.SHIVA LIVE: MIT PhD Lawsuit FIRST to Uncover U.S. Government Censorship SYSTEM to Silence Speech

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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: MIT PhD Lawsuit FIRST to Uncover U.S. Government Censorship SYSTEM to Silence Americans' Speech. Time to WinBackFreedom.com
Dr.SHIVAQ, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Technologist, Activist, Educator provides an update to his historic lawsuit that is the first to Expose HOW IT WORKS: How Election Officials and Government Actors Coordinate to Silence Speech.
Americans have lost their freedom. It's time to Win Back Freedom. Donate just $1.00 at WinBackFreedom.com to support this historic lawsuit and be part of the movement.
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