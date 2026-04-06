"We face enemies who are bound by no int'l law. Their law of the jungle is Killing humans, killing children - completely normal to them, part of their ethics & conduct" - Iranian MP Motamedi Zadeh

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Iranian MP Motamedi Zadeh:
"We face enemies who are bound by no international law. Their law is the law of the jungle. Killing humans, killing children — is completely normal to them, part of their ethics and conduct."
Iran must respond in a way that is both deterrent and ensures they never threaten this country again. Iran is a nation with over 7,000 years of civilization, and the hope of free people and Muslims worldwide.