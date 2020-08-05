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05/08/20 #MessageReceived: Trump Attack, Big V, Soros, Gates, Jolie #WeDoNotConsent
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251 views • May 09, 2020
You Are Free TV
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5/9: While Trump celebrates VE Day, we see Big Pharma going for broke- will Trump stop the Cabal who wants to depopulate the planet?
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Paw Paw!
https://www.herbazest.com/herbs/papay...
What is Mykoplasma/Brucella bacteria:
http://whale.to/m/scott7.html#A_Commo...
Please watch Judy Mikovits on London Real!
https://londonreal.tv/
YAFTV interview with J Mikovits back in March!
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ALHm...
Support Dr. Mikovitis and educate yourself:
https://www.plaguethebook.com
http://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/is...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb56ac...
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.c...
https://www.bcm.edu/people/view/zhao-...
Dr Hotez as seen on all MSM saying Baylor/Gates/PATH- cheap V-X for 3rd world:
https://www.bcm.edu/news/school-of-tr...
https://www.path.org/programs/advocac...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/bbc...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz...
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com...
Goodman on Jolie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYEnO...
https://americadaily.com/former-plann...
Jason Goodman with Shepard Ambellis on Atlas Comet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VbNz...
Check out Comet Atlas on Intellihub:
https://www.intellihub.com/
https://www.climatedepot.com/
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi...
Citizens Investigative report: Feinstein, China, Jim Jones, CIA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awhjC...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!
87.5K subscribers
5/9: While Trump celebrates VE Day, we see Big Pharma going for broke- will Trump stop the Cabal who wants to depopulate the planet?
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Paw Paw!
https://www.herbazest.com/herbs/papay...
What is Mykoplasma/Brucella bacteria:
http://whale.to/m/scott7.html#A_Commo...
Please watch Judy Mikovits on London Real!
https://londonreal.tv/
YAFTV interview with J Mikovits back in March!
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ALHm...
Support Dr. Mikovitis and educate yourself:
https://www.plaguethebook.com
http://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/is...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb56ac...
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.c...
https://www.bcm.edu/people/view/zhao-...
Dr Hotez as seen on all MSM saying Baylor/Gates/PATH- cheap V-X for 3rd world:
https://www.bcm.edu/news/school-of-tr...
https://www.path.org/programs/advocac...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/bbc...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz...
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com...
Goodman on Jolie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYEnO...
https://americadaily.com/former-plann...
Jason Goodman with Shepard Ambellis on Atlas Comet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VbNz...
Check out Comet Atlas on Intellihub:
https://www.intellihub.com/
https://www.climatedepot.com/
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi...
Citizens Investigative report: Feinstein, China, Jim Jones, CIA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awhjC...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
The Tetrogen link for Patrons is fixed! When you become a Patron, the correct link and code will be sent to you immediately! (IT has been fixed!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!
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