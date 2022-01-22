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Privatization - a silent global coup d'état
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50 views • January 22, 2022
How do you imagine a coup d'état? Most people think of soldiers storming into a parliament and overthrowing elected governments, allowing a dictator to seize power... But could the reality be quite different? Could it be that a silent, covert coup d'état is underway right now, around the world and using very different methods than you think?
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