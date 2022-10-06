Mark Steyn w/ Dr. Naomi Wolf on Pfizer Documents (Both Interviews, Oct. 4-5, 2022)

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From the emerging data Dr. Wolf believes the COVID shots are actually genocidal bio-weapons, possibly targeted primarily at destroying western civilization.
(Oct 4, 2022) Full Mark Steyn Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOC4TqdXed8
(Oct 5, 2022) Full Mark Steyn Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2lkXUX4G0g