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Shadow Citizen Episode 4 Dr. Cynthia McKinney February 3, 2021
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12 views • July 14, 2021
Dr. Cynthia Ann McKinney is an American politician and activist who is an assistant professor at North South University, Bangladesh. As a member of the Democratic Party, she served six terms in the United States House of Representatives. She was the first black woman elected to represent Georgia in the House. With her books as a backdrop Rachael and Dr. McKinney touch upon everything from weather modification to her UNRIG tour to how to fix the USA.
https://www.amazon.com/Illegal-War-Libya-Cynthia-McKinney/dp/098527106X/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-4
[10:50 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/How-US-Creates-thole-Countries/dp/0999874713/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-5
[10:50 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/Aint-Nothing-Freedom-Cynthia-McKinney/dp/0985335319/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-6
[10:51 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/When-China-Sneezes-Coronavirus-Politico-Economic/dp/1949762246/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-2
https://www.amazon.com/Illegal-War-Libya-Cynthia-McKinney/dp/098527106X/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-4
[10:50 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/How-US-Creates-thole-Countries/dp/0999874713/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-5
[10:50 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/Aint-Nothing-Freedom-Cynthia-McKinney/dp/0985335319/ref=sr_1_6?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-6
[10:51 AM]
https://www.amazon.com/When-China-Sneezes-Coronavirus-Politico-Economic/dp/1949762246/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;qid=1612378165&refinements=p_27%3ACynthia+McKinney&s=books&sr=1-2
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