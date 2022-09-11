9/9/2022 Fay Fay Show: Zhang Hongwei’s privileges come from his role as a bagman for the CCP officials. His Orient Group is part of the CCP’s long-term overseas expansion plan and its financial statement is a mess. Zhang Hongwei follows exactly the same scheme used by Guo Guangchang
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.