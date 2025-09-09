Americas Last Line Of Defense With Special Guest Sheriff Richard Mack #SheriffMack #CSPOA

In this powerful episode, Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams welcome Sheriff Richard Mack. Of the CSPOA, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (www.cspoa.org).





This is the man who stood up to the federal government and won a historic Supreme Court case defending the 10th Amendment and the office of sheriff.





Sheriff Mack shares why constitutional sheriffs remain America’s last line of defense, how local authority can keep deportations peaceful and effective, and why the federal government relentlessly attacks sheriffs who uphold their oath.





We also dive into a bold to-do list for President Trump’s return: defunding Planned Parenthood, abolishing the IRS and Federal Reserve, and restoring power back to “We the People.”





Sheriff Mack introduces the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), a movement uniting citizens, sheriffs, and leaders to take America back at the county level—peacefully but firmly.

Linking modern events to biblical prophecy, we explore how globalists are pushing toward a one-world system, while God raises up local defenders of liberty.





This is a show about courage, conviction, and the fight for freedom in the last days.





