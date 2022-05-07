Patrick Wood on Technocracy & The Crimes Against Humanity Tour

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Back To The Light
Derrick Broze interviews researcher Patrick Wood of Technocracy.news about the history of Technocracy, what it means in relation to COVID19, and the upcoming Crimes Against Humanity Tour.
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https://www.technocracy.news
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
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