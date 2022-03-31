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Episode#33 - Google BlackList Mass Censorship with WhistleBlower Zach Vorhies - Blast.Video
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55 views • March 31, 2022
LIVE TONIGHT, Wednesday 30, 2022 @ 7P(PST)/10P(EST)
Tonights feature guest is American Hero Google Whistle Blower Zach Vorhies. Zach provides a first hand glimpse inside the censorship tactic of Big Tech and how they determine what information we see and don’t see. Its a cyber war on suppression of truth and spread of propaganda. Patriots across the globe are the victims of psychological manipulation through Big Tech algorithms created to control we the people. Zach didn’t stop at just exposing these tactics, but he has behind the scenes working on the solution as well, tune in tonight to Episode #33 to hear the fix Zach has created for influencers throttled down by censorship.
"Zach Vorhies is an American Hero." - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
ZACH: https://www.blast.video/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
Tonights feature guest is American Hero Google Whistle Blower Zach Vorhies. Zach provides a first hand glimpse inside the censorship tactic of Big Tech and how they determine what information we see and don’t see. Its a cyber war on suppression of truth and spread of propaganda. Patriots across the globe are the victims of psychological manipulation through Big Tech algorithms created to control we the people. Zach didn’t stop at just exposing these tactics, but he has behind the scenes working on the solution as well, tune in tonight to Episode #33 to hear the fix Zach has created for influencers throttled down by censorship.
"Zach Vorhies is an American Hero." - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
ZACH: https://www.blast.video/
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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