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Nurse Spills the Beans on Vaccine Injuries and Why VAERS Reports Are Minimizing the Real Numbers
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113 views • September 22, 2021
One Health and Human Services nurse speaking to another acknowledges that there are a lot of vaccine injuries. However, she also notes that nobody is writing up the VAERS reports because "it takes over a half an hour to write the damn thing."
Yet, there are very nearly 15,000 admitted deaths and over 91,000 serious adverse effects even with the hesitation to spend your limited working time as a COVID nurse, they are still being reported in record breaking numbers!
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Yet, there are very nearly 15,000 admitted deaths and over 91,000 serious adverse effects even with the hesitation to spend your limited working time as a COVID nurse, they are still being reported in record breaking numbers!
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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