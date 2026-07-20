07-20-2026 Exposing Unclean Spirits and Their Manifestations Part 1

What really happened in the congregation at Kephar Nahum when Yahusha encountered the man with the unclean spirit?

In this Scripture study, we carefully examine Mark 1:23–26 and Luke 4:33–36 to expose what the unclean spirit revealed about itself through its own words and actions.

Rather than speculation or sensationalism, this lesson stays rooted in the Scriptures, allowing the text to reveal the characteristics, behavior, and tactics of unclean spirits.

In this study you will learn:

• Why the unclean spirit interrupted Yahusha's teaching.

• Why it wanted to be heard publicly.

• How it spoke through a human vessel.

• Why it immediately recognized Yahusha.

• What it knew about coming judgment.

• Why it feared Yahusha's authority.

• What the word "we" reveals about the kingdom of darkness.

• How truth can be mixed with deception.

• Why Yahusha refused the testimony of an unclean spirit.

• What Yahusha's immediate rebuke teaches believers today.

Key Scriptures:

• Mark 1:23–26

• Luke 4:33–36

• Matthew 8:29

• Matthew 12:24–26

• James 2:19

• Ephesians 6:12

• 1 John 3:8

This lesson emphasizes an important biblical truth:

Recognition is not repentance.

Knowledge is not obedience.

Fear is not submission.

True disciples do more than recognize Yahusha—they submit to Him in faith and obedience.

Join us as we study the Scriptures verse by verse and allow the Word of Yahuah to expose darkness through the authority of Yahusha.

Living Branch Hebrew Church

Website:

www.lbh.church

Email:

[email protected]

If this teaching strengthens your understanding of Scripture:

• Like this stream.

• Share it with others.

• Subscribe for weekly Torah and Scripture studies.

• Leave your questions and insights in the comments.

"Be quiet, and come out of him!"

— Mark 1:25