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The David Knight Show (16September20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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45 views • September 16, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics By Timecode:

— 00:16:56 When it comes to lockdowns, masks & vaccines, all 2020 political candidates for President offer a mix of demagoguery, democracy and fake pragmatism including Libertarian candidate Jorgenson. But one judge in Pennsylvania CLEARLY articulated the issue in a slap down of the Governor’s unconstitutional lockdown.

— 00:42:01 SAM ADAMS AWARD: Iowa bar owner resists COVID mandates to the point of arrest.

— 00:56:01 “Cuties”, Netflix pedofilm soars to #4 as Gov Newsom relaxes penalties on child rape

— 01:04:32 Netflix has given $150MILLION to the Duke & Duchess of “Suck-up” and she plans a fawning documentary on the Marxist founder of BLM. There’s occult connections as well

— 01:13:58 America Journal of Psychiatry retracts a study supporting transgender hormone treatment & surgery. Here’s the truth

— 01:28:51 It’s now the Harris-Biden campaign as benighted Biden rambles again. But Harris’ surprise visit to a Florida restaurant has caused a backlash boycott by anti-communist Cubans & Venezuelans

— 01:38:35 Snowden goes on with Rogan. Here’s why I believe Ed Snowden is a “limited hangout” tool of the CIA

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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