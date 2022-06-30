Wave Of Evidence Damns Big Pharma: Accountability Coming For Medical Cabal

Everyone has been WAITING for the accountability of BigPharma’s Bio-Crimes! Thomas Renz joins to talk about how the media is covering up vaccine injuries and DEATH with other vaccines to forget everything they’ve done to us with COVID. We CANNOT forget that there needs to be accountability!

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