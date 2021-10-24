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Vaxxed People Emitting Bluetooth Signals?
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3492 views • October 24, 2021
Vaxxed People Emitting Bluetooth Signals?
SOURCE - DoctorF: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
This fellow is doing some interesting research into EMF radiations coming off of vaxxed people. In this video he visits a shrine and apparently confirms a unique bluetooth signal coming from a lady visitor. Based upon this video alone I would not think too much of this however there have been numerous othe rinstances of people making this same claim and he does quite a bit more investigations of his own on his channel. It is still quite early to really tell if this is true or not but something to think about and test for yourself if you have the opportunity.
SOURCE - DoctorF: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JnNtuSuZSyNM/
This fellow is doing some interesting research into EMF radiations coming off of vaxxed people. In this video he visits a shrine and apparently confirms a unique bluetooth signal coming from a lady visitor. Based upon this video alone I would not think too much of this however there have been numerous othe rinstances of people making this same claim and he does quite a bit more investigations of his own on his channel. It is still quite early to really tell if this is true or not but something to think about and test for yourself if you have the opportunity.
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