P.2 KUDOS to JOHN FLINT re: GAZA; BRICKBATS to BIG JOHN FLINT re: BIG PHARMA SHILLING MVI_0880-1merged

Watch P1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b7703bfa-5fd0-4154-8ccc-08d6b952c887

(Attribution: Thumbnail of John Flint from perthnow.com.au) At long last I have a piece by John Flint that I can praise! In the May 19th 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, his article at Opinion, page 39, titled ‘Rights & wrongs of Gaza quagmire’, has a lot of merit, and he has aired his own opinions, which by my assessment, have a good connection with reality, with emphasis on compassion and justice, and turning from inhumanity to humanity. Sadly, on page 23 of the same edition, in an article titled ‘A failure of leadership’, he continues to do great harm with his implicit shilling for Big Pharma, on the subject of Covid vaccinations in aged care facilities in Western Australia. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE: IT IS EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.



