₿itcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis⚡Retail Expects $30K… But the Charts Say $51K
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
39 views • 1 day ago

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis & Price Predictions


Stay ahead in the cryptocurrency market with [Bitcoin (BTC) technical analysis, price predictions, and crypto market insights covering cryptocurrency trends, altcoin price action, and blockchain market cycles. This analysis uses Elliott Wave, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), liquidity, trend lines, momentum, and equilibrium to evaluate potential price movements for crypto traders, investors, and long-term holders.


Stay informed with expert analysis of Bitcoin, XRP, ISO 20022 cryptocurrencies, and top altcoins, helping you understand market structure, institutional liquidity movements, and high-probability trading opportunities.


📌 What You’ll Learn


• Real-time Bitcoin and XRP price analysis

• Bitcoin (BTC) market trends and technical outlook

• Altcoin trends, best altcoins to watch, and altcoin season predictions

• High-probability day trading and swing trading setups

• Institutional liquidity movements and market cycle theory

• Crypto wallet security and long-term accumulation strategies

• Advanced technical analysis techniques for crypto traders and investors


📅 Upload Schedule


New videos three times per week covering cryptocurrency market updates, trading strategies, technical analysis, and crypto price predictions across Bitcoin, XRP, ISO 20022 cryptocurrencies, and altcoins.


🔐 Secure Your Crypto


Long-term holders should protect their digital assets.

Watch my Crypto Security & Cold Storage Guide →

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_isV2FRolulAl-9twzuZJuiHNrh1udmZ


💡 Topics Often Covered


• Crypto price predictions and crypto market updates

• Bitcoin and XRP trend analysis

• Altcoin season and best altcoins to buy

• Elliott Wave analysis and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

• Technical trading strategies and chart setups

• Institutional liquidity movements and crypto bull run analysis

• Crypto wallet security and cold storage strategies


📈 Keywords

Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto, Altcoins, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Trading, Blockchain, Crypto Investing, Crypto Price Predictions, Crypto Market Analysis, Crypto Technical Analysis, Crypto News, Altcoin Season, Crypto Bull Run, Elliott Wave Analysis, Trading Setups, Precious Metals, Crypto Wallet Security, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ISO 20022


🎯 Hashtags

#crypto #bitcoin #xrp #cryptotrading #altcoins #blockchain #cryptowalletsecurity #altcoinseason #cryptobullrun #tradingsetups #SMC #ISO20022 #cryptomarketupdate



✅ Use the discount code 444 for 44% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencybtccryptotradinginvestingdigital currency
