Brian Kilmeade gives the latest on the situation in Russia

36 views • June 25, 2023

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Fox News host Brian Kilmeade discusses the end of a reported rebellion led by Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on 'One Nation.'

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