Why Trump NEEDS a Left-Wing Armed Revolt to Secure the Mid-Term Elections

- Trump's Strategy to Provoke a Left-Wing Uprising (0:00)

- The Role of ICE Agents and Provocateurs (1:08)

- The Impact on Midterm Elections and Trump's Goals (4:47)

- The Use of Social Media and Media to Fuel Violence (9:15)

- The Role of Left-Wing Protesters and the Media (17:27)

- The Long-Term Goals and Implications (17:45)

- The Impact on American Society and Personal Preparedness (19:08)

- The Role of the Military and the Insurrection Act (19:23)

- The Use of Provocateurs and the Media to Fuel Violence (19:39)

- The Importance of Personal Preparedness and Self-Reliance (19:57)





