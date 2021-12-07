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Embrace Wisdom And Insight As Family - Proverbs 7:4 (NIV)
4 Say to wisdom, “You are my sister,”
and to insight, “You are my relative.”
Proverbs Club Commentary
Just as wisdom is your sister,
Intuition is your favorite relative.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3hveeutd
#wisdom #sister #insight #relative