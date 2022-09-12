FEW find that strait gate. Will You?

Professing to be a Christian enough? Your 'alter call' or 'sinners prayer' saving you? What does the Bible say?





(Video cuts short, sorry). If you haven't come to the Lord Jesus Christ, please do so now before it is too late for you.





Thanks for watching. If you'd like to support this ministry please feel free to PAYPAL @ [email protected]





https://www.instagram.com/seekthetruth_777/





https://twitter.com/TheRealTruth_7