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Clown Planet News (6 November, 2021): More Digital IDs, DeBlasio $100 for Vax, & More
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80 views • November 07, 2021
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https://rumble.com/vorsjp-delta-driven-by-vaxxed-in-new-study.html
https://rumble.com/vortkb-cdc-caught-shifting-the-goalposts.html
https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/10/14/florida-digital-drivers-licenses/
https://www.flhsmv.gov/floridasmartid/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/news-digital-drivers-license-will-include-vaccine-status-may-eventually-include-credit-score-travel-records-social-credit-score-video/
https://welovetrump.com/2021/10/31/utah-to-pilot-digital-drivers-license-in-2022-could-technology-include-social-credit-scoring/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618035e9464d3428836f691e
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https://jijakim.com/digital-id
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mississippi-rolling-out-mobile-id-system-that-provides-access-to-private-information/
https://www.wxxv25.com/mississippi-to-launch-mobile-id-program-with-digital-drivers-licenses-and-vaccine-cards/
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1456874487815839747
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