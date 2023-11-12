Putin: I know who is guilty of unleashing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict! Putin, Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Russian News at:-
31 Oct 2023 #GazaStrip #Ukraine #Putin
This is already obvious to everyone who benefits from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict!
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Security Council, the Government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies. At the meeting, issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the conflict around Ukraine were discussed.
