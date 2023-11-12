Create New Account
Putin: I know who is guilty of unleashing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict! Putin, Russia (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Russian News at:-

https://youtu.be/ppc0S14FhkY?si=ujA4_twPYV2Iit2Q

31 Oct 2023 #GazaStrip #Ukraine #Putin

This is already obvious to everyone who benefits from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict!

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Security Council, the Government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies. At the meeting, issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the conflict around Ukraine were discussed.


