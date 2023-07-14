Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When SNIFFLING LEADS TO NIBBLES. Biden in Finland says goodbye to infant.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2060 Subscribers
Shop now
159 views
Published 17 hours ago

Finland: We apologize to the mother of this child for the behavior of this feeble senile old puppet.


Video surfaces of Joe Biden’s interaction with the children on the tarmac surfaced and it is shockingly creepy.


Joe Biden nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.


The child was terrified. This is not normal behavior!



https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679853913086754817?s=20

Keywords
bidenpredatorpedofinlandchild sniffingchild nibbling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket