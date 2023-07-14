When SNIFFLING LEADS TO NIBBLES. Biden in Finland says goodbye to infant.

Finland: We apologize to the mother of this child for the behavior of this feeble senile old puppet.
Video surfaces of Joe Biden’s interaction with the children on the tarmac surfaced and it is shockingly creepy.
Joe Biden nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.
The child was terrified. This is not normal behavior!
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679853913086754817?s=20
