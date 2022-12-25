Create New Account
The 7 Planets are the Archons: Real Gnosis thru Hellenistic Astrology / Machine Elves are Demonic
Sergeant Schultz
Published Yesterday |

Source: Lalita Karoli "The Planets are the Archons. Conserve energy by knowing your astrology"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFaJYtnK4tw

Galacticshamanastrologers.net

https://galacticshamanastrologers.net/blog



FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Waking up from the Matrix" the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

aliensufoastrologymatrixprisonafterlifendeastral travelarchonsdemiurgegnosisnear death experiencesoul trapsimulationout of bodyalien abductionreincarnation traphereafteroobeastral body

