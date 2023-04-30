https://gettr.com/post/p2fr58q3100
中共是一个跨国犯罪组织，他们从事人口贩运，活摘器官，芬太尼生产等等，地球上的每一种罪行，中共都涉足其中。
The CCP is a transnational criminal organization that engages in human trafficking, live organ harvesting, fentanyl production, etc. Every crime on the planet, the CCP is in it.
@s7gril @KERRYCASSIDY
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@KerryCassidy #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.