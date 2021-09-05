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Germ Games (You're Already Dead) Kill Bill
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81 views • September 05, 2021
If you think there’s virus floating
Living on door handles waiting
You’re already dead
Life’s indoctrination
Messing with your head
If you think that Bill Gates is a
White knight with shiny needle
Developing a nice vaccine
To save all you’re a sheeple
If you think Tom Hanks down under
Playing gin rummy
Tweeting with his Corona
Typewriter’s kinda funny
If you think that Bobo
And our Charlie have the Covid
I think that life’s indoctrination is
Messing with your head you’re already dead
You’re already dead
Living on door handles waiting
You’re already dead
Life’s indoctrination
Messing with your head
If you think that Bill Gates is a
White knight with shiny needle
Developing a nice vaccine
To save all you’re a sheeple
If you think Tom Hanks down under
Playing gin rummy
Tweeting with his Corona
Typewriter’s kinda funny
If you think that Bobo
And our Charlie have the Covid
I think that life’s indoctrination is
Messing with your head you’re already dead
You’re already dead
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