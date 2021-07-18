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Mirror: FRANCE Take To The STREETS 'DOWN WITH THE DICTATORSHIP' _ Hugo Talks #lockdown
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211 views • July 18, 2021
People are taking to the streets against Macron's dictatorship. People without the jab will not be allowed in parks, restaurants, classes, public transport, long journeys, etc.. It can just become mandatory for all. Just another tyrant dictating what people should do.
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