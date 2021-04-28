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A CONSPIRACY BEHIND EVERY PLANDEMIC! WHAT CAME FIRST SPANISH FLU OR H1N1?
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31 views • April 28, 2021
It's like asking what came first the chicken or the egg? Where by accident, gain of function, or intelligent evil design, none of it is natural. Pay close attention to what John Cullen explains to Dr. Scott Jensen (Next Governor of Minnesota). This video is just a snippet of Cullen's work, his full video is linked below along with a very important video about the "The Origins of AIDS".
John Cullen's full interview with Dr, Scott Jensen:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7U2dCOkJqQxq/
Origin of AIDS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/85gX1xB1QzsI/
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
John Cullen's full interview with Dr, Scott Jensen:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7U2dCOkJqQxq/
Origin of AIDS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/85gX1xB1QzsI/
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
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