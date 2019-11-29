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Extinction Rebellion - Busted! (MIRRORED)
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538 views • November 29, 2019
Extinction Rebellion - Busted! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Shinobi Yaka at:-
https://youtu.be/2NSkQyQLvW4
In this video we will be fact checking some of the scientific claims made by extinction rebellion in support of their political narrative, this is a rather broad topic, But a good place to start is to take a close look at some of the scientific claims made by Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Dr Rupert Read and Eco expert Donnchadh McCarthy.
Links and References:- Please go to YouTube channel for links which do not copy over well.
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Shinobi Yaka at:-
https://youtu.be/2NSkQyQLvW4
In this video we will be fact checking some of the scientific claims made by extinction rebellion in support of their political narrative, this is a rather broad topic, But a good place to start is to take a close look at some of the scientific claims made by Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Dr Rupert Read and Eco expert Donnchadh McCarthy.
Links and References:- Please go to YouTube channel for links which do not copy over well.
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