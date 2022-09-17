The future is called nanomedicine...

We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques
to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology
in the same way in which we write software and program
computers…including through computing tools and artificial intelligence…The plan is no longer secret.
Biden’s Sept 12, 2022 Executive Order declares that Americans must surrender all human rights that stand in the way of transhumanism.
Clinical trial safety standards and informed consent will be eradicated as they stand in the way of universally unleashing gene editing technologies needed to merge humans with Ai.
In order to achieve the societal goals of the New World Order, Crimes Against Humanity are not only legal, but mandatory. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.